Executive order exempts funeral processions from tolls

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vehicles traveling in funeral processions no longer have to pay tolls on New Hampshire highways.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Monday exempting vehicles that are part of a funeral procession from tolls. He said the idea came from representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a way to ease the pain of grieving families traveling to pay final respects.

Under the order, the lead car in any funeral procession must stop, identify themselves and inform the toll attendant of how many vehicles are part of the procession.