Red Hot Chili Peppers Tickets Are Still on Sale—Here’s How to Get a Discount For Their Tour

With their international tour well underway, fans may be looking for deals on last-minute Red Hot Chili Pepper tickets . While many nights are already sold out on Ticketmaster, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck just yet. Up ahead, we’re diving into how you can still snag verified resale tickets for cheap using our exclusive discount code.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour comes on the heels of the release of their 12th studio album of the same name, which dropped in April 2022. The record marked their first in six years, and saw the group reunite with guitarist John Frusciante, who last worked with the band on 2006’s Stadium Arcadium . In an interview with NME , lead singer and founding member Anthony Kiedis opened up about Frusciante’s return for the new record. “The biggest event, honestly, was John returning to the band. That was the most monumental change in our lives. And God was I down for anything and everything,” Kiedis shared with the publication.

He went on to discuss the Peppers’ new album, which marks a new chapter in the band’s decades-spanning career. “ I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” Kiedis added. “I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

Now, fans will get to hear the Peppers’ latest work—along with their classics—on their 2022 world tour. But don’t worry if you didn’t snag tickets when they first went on sale. There are still plenty of Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets on sale now, and we’re diving into all the tips to snag seats to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour, below.

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Ultimate Love Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here .

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates 2022: Ultimate Love Tour

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $

06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $

06/12 – Bratislava, SL @ Lovestream Festival

06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $

06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford >

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ~

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

$ = w/ Nas and Thundercat

> = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Setlist

“Intro Jam”

“Can’t Stop”

“Black Summer”

“Charlie”

“Scar Tissue”

“Aquatic Mouth Dance”

“Snow ((Hey Oh))”

“Nobody Weird Like Me”

“Whatchu Thinkin’”

“Hey”

“Tell Me Baby”

“Here Ever After”

“Californication”

“These Are the Ways”

“Soul to Squeeze”

“Give It Away”

Encore:



“Under the Bridge”

“By the Way”

