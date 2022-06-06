ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tickets Are Still on Sale—Here’s How to Get a Discount For Their Tour

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zANa_0g2GoI7O00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With their international tour well underway, fans may be looking for deals on last-minute Red Hot Chili Pepper tickets . While many nights are already sold out on Ticketmaster, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck just yet. Up ahead, we’re diving into how you can still snag verified resale tickets for cheap using our exclusive discount code.



Red Hot Chili Peppers Ultimate Love… $120+


Buy Now

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour comes on the heels of the release of their 12th studio album of the same name, which dropped in April 2022. The record marked their first in six years, and saw the group reunite with guitarist John Frusciante, who last worked with the band on 2006’s Stadium Arcadium . In an interview with NME , lead singer and founding member Anthony Kiedis opened up about Frusciante’s return for the new record. “The biggest event, honestly, was John returning to the band. That was the most monumental change in our lives. And God was I down for anything and everything,” Kiedis shared with the publication.

He went on to discuss the Peppers’ new album, which marks a new chapter in the band’s decades-spanning career. “ I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” Kiedis added. “I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

Now, fans will get to hear the Peppers’ latest work—along with their classics—on their 2022 world tour. But don’t worry if you didn’t snag tickets when they first went on sale. There are still plenty of Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets on sale now, and we’re diving into all the tips to snag seats to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour, below.

How to buy Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets

Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets have been quick to sell out, but fans of the band still have many ticket options to choose from—including discounted tickets . Up ahead, we’ve included a few options to secure Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets this year. Each of these retailers offer resale tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour.

Is there a Red Hot Chili Peppers discount code?

While Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets are notoriously expensive, there are some ways to snag Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for less. One of the best ways to find cheap Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets is by checking out trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats , which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with our exclusive discount code SC15 , making for around 12 percent in savings. Keep on reading ahead for how to buy Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for less before the Ultimate Love Tour lands in your city.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tickets on VividSeats



Red Hot Chili Peppers Ultimate Love… $120+


Buy Now

  1. Visit Vividseats.com and search for “ Red Hot Chili Peppers .”
  2. Filter by City to find performance dates in your area
  3. Select Find Tickets
  4. To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from.
  5. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout
  6. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour !

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tickets on StubHub



Red Hot Chili Peppers Ultimate Love… $135+


Buy Now

  1. Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ Red Hot Chili Peppers
  2. Sort by Date, Distance and Price
  3. Select the Event Date of your choice
  4. To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar
  5. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour !

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tickets on Ticketmaster



Red Hot Chili Peppers Ultimate Love… $165+


Buy Now

  1. Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Red Hot Chili Peppers .”
  2. Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice
  3. To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range
  4. Check out and enjoy Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Ultimate Love Tour !

What are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Ultimate Love Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here .

Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour Dates 2022: Ultimate Love Tour

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $
06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $
06/12 – Bratislava, SL @ Lovestream Festival
06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $
06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford >
06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ~
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~
07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium >
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~
07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion >
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +
07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^
08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %
08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^
08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^
08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #
09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^
09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/07-09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/14-16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

$ = w/ Nas and Thundercat
> = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
* = w/ HAIM and Thundercat
+ = w/ Beck and Thundercat
^ = w/ The Strokes and Thundercat
% = w/ The Strokes and King Princess
# = w/ St. Vincent and Thundercat

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Tour Setlist

“Intro Jam”
“Can’t Stop”
“Black Summer”
“Charlie”
“Scar Tissue”
“Aquatic Mouth Dance”
“Snow ((Hey Oh))”
“Nobody Weird Like Me”
“Whatchu Thinkin’”
“Hey”
“Tell Me Baby”
“Here Ever After”
“Californication”
“These Are the Ways”
“Soul to Squeeze”
“Give It Away”

Encore:

“Under the Bridge”
“By the Way”



Red Hot Chili Peppers Ultimate Love… $120+


Buy Now

Tickets for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Ultimate Love Tour are still available for resale at StubHub and VividSeats , where you can get $15 off using StyleCaster’s discount code, SC15 .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0g2GoI7O00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Rolling Loud Is Selling Out Fast—Here’s Where to Get Tickets to NY & Miami For Less

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. As one of hip-hop’s biggest festivals, Rolling Loud tickets are always in high demand—and this year is no different. Limited tickets for Rolling Loud Miami and New York may still be available over on the festival’s official site, but even if you miss the presale or general public sales rush, there’s still a way to snag Rolling Loud tickets and save money in the process. With Miami as its base, Rolling Loud tours annually in cities across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Bonnaroo Tickets Are Over $100 Off Their Original Price—Here’s How to Save Even More on Last-Minute Tix

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We’re officially in the throes of festival season, and next up is Bonnaroo: a four-day farmland fest over in Manchester, Tennessee. With days to spare, concertgoers will need to snag their last-minute Bonnaroo tickets in time for the weekend of fun. While tickets are technically still available at face value on the festival’s official site, there’s an even better option for those looking to save big this year—and we’re diving into exactly where to...
MANCHESTER, TN
StyleCaster

Lollapalooza Tickets Are Selling Out Fast—Here’s Got to Still Get Tix to See BTS’ J-Hope, Dua Lipa & More For a Discount

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love artists like Dua Lipa, Green Day and BTS’ J-Hope, you may want to know where to buy Lollapalooza tickets and for a massive discount. Lollapalooza—also known as Lolla—is an annual, four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, highlighting genres like alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock, hip hop and electronic dance music. The event—which is one of the longest-running music festivals in the United States—started as a touring...
CHICAGO, IL
StyleCaster

Harry Wanted to Spend $95 on a Birthday Present For Lili—Here’s What She Got Instead

Click here to read the full article. Celebrating. New photos have given us a sneak peek of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lilibet birthday presents. The couple and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, landed in Santa Barbara, after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, 2022, and were spotted unloading a few precious gifts from across the pond.  The pair celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on June 4, 2022, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The party went on at the couple’s residence at Frogmore Cottage with an intimate garden party. A source told The Sun that the party...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
John Frusciante
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Official Cause of Death Reveals if Those Heart Attack Rumors Were True

Click here to read the full article. Ever since news of his passing first broke, fans have wondered about Bob Saget’s cause of death and searched for the details of how he died. The Full House alum, who also starred in the show’s sequel Fuller House on Netflix, died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65. Born in May 1956 as Robert “Bob” Lane Saget in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget was raised by his father Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and his mother Dolly, who worked as a hospital administrator. When he was a child, Saget briefly lived in Encino, California with his family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Revealed If She’ll Reunite With Him After Winning His Trial Against Amber

Click here to read the full article. A professional relationship. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is excited to see him again. The attorney and her client won their defamation case against Amber Heard on June 1, 2022. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in attendance at the verdict. After her appearance on Good Morning America on June 8, 2022, Vasquez was approached by TMZ and was asked if she was going to see Depp again. She replied, “Of course!” She was then asked if she was a fan of his music. As she hurried into her car, she...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Queen Elizabeth ‘Banned’ Harry & Meghan From Taking Photos of Her With Lili During Their 1st Meeting—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Gatekeep queen. Queen Elizabeth banned Lilibet photos from being taken. The British monarch met with her great-granddaughter during her Platinum Jubilee. However, she forbid photos of her and her namesake together. An insider told The Sun on June 7, 2022, that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were denied photos of the long-awaited meeting. “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.” The Queen met with Lilibet during a private lunch after The Trooping of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Peppers#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Ticketmaster#Nme
StyleCaster

Kim Just Responded to Rumors She Got ‘Turned Down’ From Attending the Queen’s Jubilee With Pete After Flying to London

Click here to read the full article. With reports that she’s in London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, fans are asking did Kim Kardashian attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?  Though she arrived in London around the same time that the celebrations started, Kim didn’t try to attend any of the events, according to a representative for The Kardashians star who told Page Six on June 3, 2022. Kim “didn’t even ask to go” to Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee, which celebrated the monarch’s 70 years of service and ran from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The response came after a source...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Amber Is ‘Broke’ From Her Legal Fees—Here’s What Happens if She Can’t Pay Johnny’s $10M

Click here to read the full article. Since their verdict was announced, many have wondered what will happen if Amber Heard can’t pay Johnny Depp’s $10.35 million in damages and how much money she has now. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott Just Broke Up With His Model Girlfriend Weeks After Kourtney’s Wedding—He ‘Wants to Be Single’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nissan
StyleCaster

Here’s If Lili Met Her Cousins After William & Kate Made ‘No Effort’ to Introduce Them

Click here to read the full article. With her UK debut, every Royal Family fan has this question on their mind. Did Lilibet meet Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids? Royal experts are saying that they probably did not. According to Royal expert Christopher Andersen to Us Weekly on June 9, 2022, the Royal family still has ongoing feuds and did not make any efforts to talk to one another during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili],” Anderson noted that there was “a lot...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Charles Gave Lili the Same Birthday Gift He Got For Kate & William—Here’s the Present They Share

Click here to read the full article. A piece of the family. Prince Charles’ birthday present for Lilibet was extra special. During the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Lilibet celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2022, with her close family sans Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, her grandfather still wanted to give her something to remind her of her Royal roots. In pictures released by The Sun on June 6, 2022, several gifts were unloaded from Harry and Meghan’s private jet. One notable item was a swingset. It’s thought that Prince Charles might have gifted them the swing set, as he gave...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Were ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

Click here to read the full article. He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Just Responded to the Johnny Depp Verdict—’I Know What I Saw’

Click here to read the full article. Breaking her silence. Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, released a statement in support of the Aquaman actress following Johnny Depp’s verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. On June 1, 2022, a seven-person jury found Heard liable of three counts of defamation as a result of her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, though she did not mention the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by name in the article. Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in damages. Depp, for his part, was ordered to pay $2 million in compensatory damages after being found...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Were Just Booed at the Queen’s Jubilee—Here’s if They Crossed Paths With Will & Kate

Click here to read the full article. An unwelcoming welcome. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, 2022. The couple was walking down the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral for the jubilee’s church service when they were met with boos and cheers from the public. Harry and Meghan attended his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations from June 2 to June 5, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they permanently reside. After other royal family members proceeded down...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Week, Thanks To Venus Conjunct Uranus

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! This week, there’s a much stronger chance that a breakup will happen (but that doesn’t mean it will). After all, Venus—planet of love and friendship—is in the process of joining forces with Uranus—planet of independence, innovation and sudden changes—on Saturday, June 11 at 6:57 p.m. ET, jolting your relationship with uncertainty. While Venus wants...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Kristen Stewart Told Her Fiancée ‘I Love You’ After 2 Weeks of Dating—Meet Her Soon-to-Be Wife

Click here to read the full article. Loved up! Kristen Stewart‘s partner, Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. Stewart and Meyer, who met in 2013 but didn’t start dating until 2019, got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating. But who is Kristen Stewart’s partner, Dylan Meyer? We have those answers ahead. Stewart, who identifies as queer, has dated several celebrities in Hollywood including her Speak co-star Michael Angarano, her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, producer Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell. In an interview with InStyle in November 2020, Stewart opened up about the “pressure” to come out. “The first time...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy