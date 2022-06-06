ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

DOJ charges Proud Boys leaders with seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 attack

By Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein and Nicholas Wu
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fq1h0_0g2GoBwJ00
Former President Donald Trump famously exhorted the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate in October 2020. | Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Updated: 06/06/2022 05:08 PM EDT

The Justice Department has charged leaders of the Proud Boys — the pro-Trump extremist group that played a central role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack — with conspiring to use force to oppose the presidential transfer of power.

The seditious conspiracy charges, announced in a grand jury indictment returned Monday, escalate the case against the Proud Boys and their leader Enrique Tarrio, who now face some of the most severe charges related to the attack on the Capitol. The Justice Department unveiled similar seditious conspiracy charges against an anti-government militia group, the Oath Keepers and their leader Stewart Rhodes, in January 2022.

The new indictment also included a second charge against the group: conspiracy to prevent the police and Congress from discharging their official duties. The indictment underscores DOJ’s contention that the Proud Boys played a central role in stoking and amplifying the violence on Jan. 6. Prosecutors say the group “directed” and “mobilized” the crowd and helped move people toward the foot of the Capitol by removing barriers.

The group’s leaders, who were joined by dozens of other members of the Proud Boys, also timed their arrival at the Capitol to precede the end of Former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, ensuring they were among the first to arrive at the barricades, according to DOJ and video footage of the group’s march.

One of those members, Dominic Pezzola of New York, became the first to breach the Capitol shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, using a stolen police riot shield to smash a window, video shows. That breach prompted a rush into the building, forcing Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence to flee for safety and delaying the counting of electoral votes required to facilitate the transition of power to President Joe Biden.

In a new piece of evidence included in the indictment, prosecutors described a text message exchange Tarrio had with an unnamed associate on the evening of Jan. 6, in which they were celebrating the breach of the Capitol. In one reply, Tarrio simply wrote “The Winter Palace.”



That phrase, referring to a crucial event during the Russian Revolution in 1917, also appears in a document prosecutors contend Tarrio received a week before the storming of the Capitol. That document, titled “1776 Returns,” described a plan to occupy various federal buildings in Washington on Jan. 6, according to the Justice Department.

In the same text exchange, Tarrio’s associate erroneously suggested that if the Jan. 6 session of Congress were delayed into the next day, it would render the process “invalid.” Despite the inaccuracy, prosecutors may see that as an indication of the group’s intent. When asked by his associate whether the Proud Boys had “just influence[d] history,” Tarrio replied “Let’s first see how this plays out.”

Trump famously exhorted the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate in October 2020, a response to a question about his message to extremist groups. The Proud Boys interpreted that language as a call to action.

The new, high-profile seditious conspiracy charges for the Proud Boys come just four days before a House committee is set to hold the first of many hearings detailing the findings of a months-long investigation into the events leading up to and on Jan. 6. The hearings are expected to increase Democratic pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to criminally charge members of Trump’s inner circle or the former president himself for the events that day.

Thus far, the Justice Department has charged two former aides to Trump, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, with defying subpoenas from the House panel probing Jan. 6. Both men are fighting the misdemeanor charges and have not been accused of any crime directly related to the insurrection.

Tarrio testified to the Jan. 6 select committee in February, a month before he was initially charged for his role in the Proud Boys’ efforts, but he spent most of the interview asserting his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Doj#The Justice Department#The Oath Keepers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
13K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy