ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin Lawsuit

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Fv8I_0g2Go5jC00

Click here to read the full article.

A non-binding legal opinion holds that Amazon is not “directly liable” for third parties’ infringing “commercial offerings.”

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

P448’s ‘Limitless’ Line Has Gender-Free Sneakers for All

Click here to read the full article. While genderless products are gaining traction, expenses related to SKU count and developing new footwear lasts still present hurdles. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSkechers Signs Multi-Year Deals With 3 'Elite' Pickleball LeaguesCole Haan x Atmos Serves Streetwear StyleEbay's 'Wear 'Em Out' Popup Brings Sneakerheads Out in LABest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Vans Lawsuit Details MSCHF’s Messy Shipping Saga

Click here to read the full article. MSCHF, currently fighting a lawsuit from Vans, could be held in contempt for not blocking shipments delayed by a shipping quota in China. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAthleta Sues Similarly Named European Athleisure BrandPatagonia Lawsuit Slams 'Goin' Nowhere' Beanies and TeesH&M Coughs Up $36 Million in New York CrackdownBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Dr. Martens CEO: Price Hikes Have ‘No Impact on Demand’

Click here to read the full article. A tie-up with peer-to-peer resale platform Depop brings the British boot brand into the secondhand market, which could drive 15% of sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series AReformation's Closed-Loop Sneaker Is Just the BeginningWhy Resale Isn't Going Away (And Why Brands Should Enter the Market)Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louboutin
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Consumer Worldwide
ZDNet

Apple spits at Facebook, Google and, oh, the whole internet really

Overall, though, the company has done an excellent job of positioning itself as the (only) tech behemoth that's conscious of humanity's true meaning. In recent years, Apple has made privacy one of the core tenets of its brand. While all the other tech companies are busily raiding every element of your life and selling it, Apple is merely selling you expensive hardware coupled with increasingly expensive and expansive software.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Affirm x Stripe, Bolt Lays Off 250 After ABG Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Fit tech provider Bold Metrics raised $8 million, while Attabotics is bringing 3D robotics to Korea’s Apexx Global. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Resale Tech Startup Recurate Plans to Spend $14M Series ARetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionTalbots Distribution Center Closure to Cut 277 JobsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Financial World

Research: Luxury car brands are losing value the fastest

To determine which car brands lose the most in value over time, automotive industry experts at the carVertical platform conducted a study that analyzed more than 72 million data relevant for the period from 2019 to 2022 in Europe, the US and Australia . Below are the most important conclusions...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Walmart
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has Big Plans For The Spindle Grille

Ever since Lexus was introduced in the late '80s, the brand has been a purveyor of quietly styled luxury cars that whispered success instead of shouting it. That all changed in the last few years with the advent of the spindle grille. The controversial design feature hasn't found favor with everyone and is often criticized for looking too aggressive and a touch vulgar, particularly on the LX 600.
BUYING CARS
Inyerself

My Electric Lawnmower a Year Later!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla's Cybertruck Is On The Move

Elon Musk has never been one to hold back his feelings, so the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO's comments about the electric vehicle maker's long-awaited Cybertruck should come as no surprise. 'Our Best Product Ever'. "It will be our best product ever imo," Musk tweeted on June...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

US import demand is dropping off a cliff

The latest ocean container bookings data reveals that despite the strong levels of inbound cargo during the first five months of 2022, import demand is not just softening — it’s dropping off a cliff. Because capacity on the trans-Pacific has remained relatively stable, Drewry’s container spot rates from China to the West Coast have plunged 41% month-over-month to $9,630.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Trucking Should Brace for ‘Wild Ride’ in Coming Months

Click here to read the full article. Carriers are now proposing and accepting low-rate loads, a big difference from “where we were six to nine months ago,” a Leaf exec said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLands' End CEO Talks Q1 E-com Slowdown in ApparelFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalanceWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CARS
CNBC

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software will reportedly add lots of big changes

Apple is reportedly bringing a slew of new updates to consumers' iPhones with its upcoming software release. According to Bloomberg, iOS 16 includes updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. The software will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy