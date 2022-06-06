ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Forecast: Easing ahead of RBA’s decision

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to lift the cash rate for the second month in a row. Australian TD Securities Inflation surged to 4.8% YoY in May, from 3.4% previously. AUD/USD is losing its bullish potential, but it all depends on the RBA. The AUD/USD pair advanced...

www.fxstreet.com

US News and World Report

Australian Banks Slide Further as RBA View Raises Housing Market Concerns

(Reuters) - Shares of Australia's "Big Four" banks fell further on Thursday to hit multi-month lows, as the central bank's largest interest rate hike in 22 years earlier this week sparked fears of a sell-off in the housing market. These concerns have begun to grow as home prices snapped a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Central banks double down in fight against 'galloping' inflation

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Major central banks are racing to ditch post-pandemic stimulus and picking up the pace of interest rate hikes to get on top of surging inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday became the latest to deliver a hawkish surprise with a half-point rate hike, following in the footsteps of the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.When the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly board meeting on May 3, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.An increase was widely expected after official data released in April showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10% federal consumption tax created a temporary spike.Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday foreshadowed more rate hikes, saying inflation in Australia would worsen.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Australia's Energy Woes Deliver Inflationary Shock to RBA

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A recent spike in Australia's energy prices is threatening to keep inflation higher for longer, a major reason policymakers this week felt compelled to hike interest rates by the most in two decades and warn of a lot more to come. The surprisingly sharp half-point rate rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

ECB raises inflation, cuts growth forecasts

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. The ECB now sees inflation over its 2% target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

European Stocks Slip; Markets Raise ECB Rate Hike Bets

European stocks slipped on Wednesday and Wall Street futures were in the red as worries that central bank tightening will stifle global growth weighed on markets. The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning of a period of "feeble growth and elevated inflation", and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators that she expected inflation to remain high.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin is unlikely to bottom so early and high

Bitcoin rose 4.9% on Monday, ending at around $31.5K. However, on Tuesday morning, the first cryptocurrency collapsed 7% to $29.5K, the second such bear attack in the past seven days. Both were of similar magnitude, but the latter should have a more considerable negative effect. It more than offset Monday's gains and temporarily brought the price back to levels from May 30.
MARKETS
CNBC

Dollar slips, euro gains ahead of ECB announcement

The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies for a second straight day on Wednesday but still managed to hit a fresh 20-year high against the yen, while the euro strengthened ahead of a policy announcement by the European Central Bank. The yen weakened to hit 134.47 per dollar,...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

June 8 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rises on Wednesday to price in more than 75 basis points (bps) of hikes by September. With the bank largely expected to start rises in July and move in 25-bp increments, the pricing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold inches lower as Treasury yields rise ahead of U.S. jobs, inflation data

Gold prices were slightly down on Thursday, restrained by a rise in Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,850.44 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields are flat as investors await key jobs and inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Thursday as investors awaited key jobs and inflation data this week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 3.018%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped about 1 basis point to 3.163%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Watch Christine Lagarde speak after the ECB ends its bond-buying program

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The European Central Bank on Thursday confirmed its...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrency’s lingering lull

Bitcoin was down 3.7% on Wednesday, ending the day near the $30.2K level, which it remains near on Thursday morning. The overall subdued sentiment towards cryptocurrencies coincided with a pullback in stock indices. However, the dynamics of the previous days suggest that this is more of a coincidence than a correlation.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

