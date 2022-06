LOUISIANA (KLFY) — This Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be observing its annual Free Fishing Weekend. This is a chance for unlicensed fishers to hit the Louisiana waters without required licensing. While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will still apply during Free Fishing.

13 HOURS AGO