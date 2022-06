June 9, 2022 – During the COVID pandemic, as attendance was limited at Board of Education meetings, Decatur Public Schools modified long-standing procedures to allow public commenters to submit written comments to be read during Board meetings. Now that the majority of COVID restrictions have been lifted, DPS is returning to standard procedure and requests that anyone wishing to address the Board does so in person during the allotted Public Participation portion of Board of Education meetings.

