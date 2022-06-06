Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Jack Black Dominate At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

T he 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held yesterday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. This marked the annual ceremony’s return to its longtime home after the show was canceled two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then held at the Hollywood Palladium in 2021.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens hosted the event, and she hit the red carpet earlier that evening in an elegant, flowy royal blue minidress from Vera Wang. She then opened up the show, rocking the second of her seven different outfits, this one a sequined silver-and-gold getup.

The likes of Jay Ellis , Chris Evans, and Tayshia Adams were in attendance. In addition, comedian Jack Black received the Comedic Genius Award for his 30-plus years of making fans laugh with films like School of Rock and Kung Fu Panda . And Snoop Dogg deejayed the affair under the alias DJ Snoopadelic.

But one of the night’s biggest highlights was when Jennifer Lopez was honored with The Generation Award. The honor “celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” and the 52-year-old Bronx native shouted out the people who lifted her up and the ones who tore her down.

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart,” said Jenny From The Block . “The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”

However, Lopez also thanked her twin boys, Max and Emme, “for teaching me to love.”

“I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this,” she added while fighting back tears. “I really don’t think I could’ve done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!”

Zendaya had a great showing at last night’s show, too. Although she wasn’t present to receive any of her awards in person, she nabbed four 24kt Gold Plated Popcorn Buckets for her work on the HBO series Euphoria .

Check out the full list below of winners from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: