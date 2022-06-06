Find Out Why Reviewers Say This Tanning Water Is Their Holy Grail Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best way to appear tan as summer kicks off is by using self tanners , of course! They have come a long way since we were first introduced to them, and they're much more affordable than getting a spray tan. At the moment, there are plenty of products to choose from, and everyone has their absolute go-to option. But that doesn't mean we aren't open to trying out new versions we haven't used before!

According to reviewers, Tanologist's Tan Water is one of the best at-home tanning products on the market. Everything about this miracle elixir makes Us want to give it a shot, and we have all of the details you need to know to see if you'll become a convert yourself!

Get the Tanologist Express Self Tan Water for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

The key feature of this self tanner is that it's actually a water-based product, unlike the typical mousses and lotions we've seen in the past. This means that it's completely clear, which is significantly less messy than self tanners with a tint to them! You can wear your clothes or sleep while your tan develops without worrying about pesky product staining.

It sprays on like a mist which you can immediately rub in, and shoppers note that it's one of the easier tanning products they have used thanks to the lack of awkward streaking. One reviewer said they shower, exfoliate and use a lotion before applying this tanner to get the most optimal results, which is a solid tip to keep in mind.

This tanner is available in three different shades : Light, medium and dark. Select your pick based on your skin tone and how deep you want your tan to look. If you have fairer skin or are new to using a self tanner at home, you may want to try the light or medium shades just to test out the waters — literally. Reviewers claim the end result is incredibly natural-looking, and we can't wait to get a beautiful sun-kissed glow from the comfort of our own home.

