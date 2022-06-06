ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Valley, IA

Letter: Zylstra committed to best interests of region

 4 days ago

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Kendal Zylstra over the past few years. Kendal has my unwavering support as well as my vote on June 7. Kendal embodies an authenticity that one would be hard-pressed to find in another candidate. He truly stands behind the values...

Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

2 finalists chosen for NW Iowa district judge position

SIOUX CITY -- A lawyer from Sioux City and another from Sergeant Bluff have been nominated to fill an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Northwest Iowa. The Judicial Nominating Commission for Judicial District 3B on Friday forwarded the names of Andrea Buckley, of Sioux City, and Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff, to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to replace District Judge Jeffrey Poulson, who is retiring July 7.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Okoboji, Unity are History Day finalists

REGIONAL—Nine students from N’West Iowa high schools are on their way to the finals for National History Day, each carrying a distinct narrative for their academic competition program. For Okoboji High School in Milford, it’s the first time a team has qualified for nationals. Linnea Lambert advises the...
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

Downtown revitalization brings new housing

REGIONAL—Three N’West Iowa communities will breathe new life into their downtowns after being named recipients of $300,000 Downtown Housing Grants. Rock Rapids, Rock Valley and Sibley were each awarded funds through the newly created grant program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on May 5. The state’s...
SIBLEY, IA
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted last year of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

3-1 Vote Split In Iowa’s US House Delegation On Gun Bill

(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s delegation in the U-S House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Democrat Deidre DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Dordt Professor Nominated For Emmy

Sioux Center, Iowa — Dr. Onsby Rose, a Dordt University Associate Professor of Music is nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award. His musical piece “You Were There” was written to recognize frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Rose said that he had given it to the Parris Island Marine Band from Beaufort, South Carolina in May. He flew to South Carolina to work with the band on it’s preparation for the piece. The work was recorded and it was sent for consideration for an Emmy the week after Dr. Rose returned home.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Cobblestone Days hit road June 16-19

PRIMGHAR—The county seat’s summer bash returns later this month with a full slate of activities in Primghar. Nikki Logan is one of the volunteers heading the event. She is the co-chair of the Primghar Chamber of Commerce, the main sponsor of Cobblestone Days. “It just brings everyone together,”...
PRIMGHAR, IA
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Beltman siblings participate in Village run

SHELDON—Elmer Beltman is no stranger to the Village Northwest Unlimited Run, Walk & Roll. He has T-shirts going back at least a decade to verify he’s participated often in the annual event in Sheldon. Once again, 93-year-old Elmer was at Saturday’s Run, Walk & Roll, but he had...
SHELDON, IA

