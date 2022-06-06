ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Woman killed after train collides with car in LaPlace

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ysftl_0g2GlGSZ00

LAPLACE, La. ( WGNO )— Detectives in St. John the Baptist Parish began investigating a train accident that left one person dead over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the SJSO, the crash happened on Saturday, June 4. Deputies soon received a report of a vehicle versus train near the intersection of Captain G Bourgeois Street and Spruce Street in LaPlace.

An early investigation revealed that 20-year-old Damonisha Davis of Reserve was traveling in a Ford Focus when her car approached the nearby railroad tracks.

VIDEO: Drivers perform dangerous and illegal ‘street stunts’ in New Orleans

Detectives say Davis’ car failed to stop at a stop sign at the railroad crossing. As her vehicle tried to cross the railroad tracks, Davis was struck by the train.

SJSO reports Davis was unrestrained during the crash and was ejected from her car upon impact. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The investigation remains ongoing by SJSO.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

2 girls shot and left for dead in remote section of Venetian Isles; Slidell man arrested

A 19-year-old is accused of shooting two teenage girls from St. Tammany and leaving them for dead in a remote section of Venetian Isles, authorities said Friday. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls survived. They were found around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 21000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, where authorities alleged that they had been dumped by Jordan A. Mitchell after he shot them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Laplace man arrested in relation to drive-by shooting near Geismar

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday June 6, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Tyrus Joseph, 25, of Laplace in relation to a drive by shooting incident near Geismar. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
GEISMAR, LA
KTAL

Louisiana man found asleep at intersection, blames DoorDash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Troopers in West Monroe made an unusual traffic stop Wednesday morning when they came across a vehicle stopped at a green light. At about 1:30 a.m., they came across a gray Ford Explorer stopped in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 165 at the intersection of Lourberta Street. According to authorities, the vehicle was stopped at a green light.
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
Laplace, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Laplace, LA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
Laplace, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Reserve, LA
WAFB.com

Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested

A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting at the Hammond High graduation. La. Legislative Auditor finds LWC still has issues to resolve. The La. Legislative Auditor took a close look last year at how the LWC distributed benefits during the pandemic, and in a follow-up report, found the LWC still has some issues to address.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash. Louisiana – On June 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop G arrested 52-year-old Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Lewis was wanted on a fugitive warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder. The investigation began on May 5, 2022, when Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.
COTTON VALLEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Baptist Parish#Sjso#Ford#Wgno News App
Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Deputies respond to domestic incident outside Roux 61

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of an alleged case of domestic battery Friday, June 3. The domestic incident involved 25-year-old Lorenzo Green (image unavilable), of St. Francisville, and 23-year-old Radayisha King, of St. Francisville.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BLESSED: Louisiana License Plate

As I pulled off of the Interstate in picturesque Cheyenne, Wyoming for gas I purposefully did not look at the price on the well lit and welcoming sign. It was what it was at that point. The gas station signs brought so much disappointment to my bank account on our recent trip. My Buick was gently reminding me that it was time for a refill. My weary traveling body needed a stretch and a piping hot cup of ambition, as Dolly Parton’s song so famously said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds. Louisiana – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that John Edward Jones, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy