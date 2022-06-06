Woman killed after train collides with car in LaPlace

LAPLACE, La. ( WGNO )— Detectives in St. John the Baptist Parish began investigating a train accident that left one person dead over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the SJSO, the crash happened on Saturday, June 4. Deputies soon received a report of a vehicle versus train near the intersection of Captain G Bourgeois Street and Spruce Street in LaPlace.

An early investigation revealed that 20-year-old Damonisha Davis of Reserve was traveling in a Ford Focus when her car approached the nearby railroad tracks.

Detectives say Davis’ car failed to stop at a stop sign at the railroad crossing. As her vehicle tried to cross the railroad tracks, Davis was struck by the train.

SJSO reports Davis was unrestrained during the crash and was ejected from her car upon impact. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

The investigation remains ongoing by SJSO.

