Former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers' effort to get on the August ballot has been quashed again, this time Friday by a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, based in Cincinnati, ruled that Conyers remains disqualified for the position of Wayne County executive. The ruling cemented the original determination by Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett that Conyers is ineligible because of a state law banning public officeholders convicted of a felony from holding...

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO