Internet

Dad creates website to help find baby formula during shortage

By Justyna Syska
 4 days ago

New father and computer programmer, Ken, created a free website to help find baby formula during the shortage.

The website - findmybabyformula.com - only requires a phone number and zip code. Once signed up, the user can select which formula he or she is looking for and will receive a text once it becomes available in their area.

The text will include the store, directions and a link to purchase online. Ken does not charge for this website, but donations are recommended to keep the site running.

"I'm hoping once this crisis is over the website will come down and we hopefully just won't need it anymore," he said.

Website: findmybabyformula.com

