RevPro Live In London 62 Results 6.5.22: Gabriel Kidd Battles Mark Davis, More

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevPro held its Live in London 62 show on Sunday night featuring Gabriel Kidd vs. Mark Davis and more. You can see the full results...

Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
Taping Results For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT 2.0 (SPOILERS)

WWE NXT 2.0 (liking airing on June 14):. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (c) def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. * Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade spoke about their upcoming match with Toxic Attraction. * Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) def. Tiffany...
ORLANDO, FL
Update on Rumored New WWE and VICE TV Docuseries From Dark Side of the Ring Creators

– As previously noted, SEScoops put out a report that WWE has a project in the works with Dark Side of the Ring creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. The project was described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on this news, along with the previous news of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for VICE’s 2022 and 2023 schedules.
MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments

UPDATE: MVP has commented on the news he had an altercation with Chris Jericho last month. He seemingly confirmed the story but said the details were wrong. He wrote: “Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets.”. Original: The Wrestling...
Xia Brookside Announces Her Engagement

– WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside announced her engagement today. She’s now engaged to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom. You can view her tweet announcing the engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, signed a three-year deal with WWE in August 2021. She...
Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th. Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after...
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 2nd from Las Vegas, Nevada and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Raw Women’s Championship...
Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout

Corey Graves recently revealed an interaction he had backstage with Vince McMahon on the night of Naomi and Sasha Banks’ Raw walkout, and the Chairman’s reaction. Graves was talking with Sami Zayn on the latest episode of After the Bell about how the company always manages to make things work despite a chaotic atmosphere in WWE and alluded to Banks and Naomi’s leaving Raw, a situation where Graves drew some heat online for saying at commentary that the two “summarily and unprofessionally walked out.”
New Biography Bonus Clip for Roddy Piper Documentary Showcases Legend With His Family

– The WWE on A&E Twitter account released a bonus clip from the previously released Biography documentary on late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. The new clip shows footage of Piper with his family, and his kids speaking about how others often misunderstood the character their dad played on TV and the genuine family man he was at home.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 06.10.22

Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) vs. Arianna Grace. -Lockup to start and Grace takes it to the mat. They fight over wrist control and Feroz wins that battle. Grace pulls the hair for leverage, but Feroz does the same to regain control. Grace gets a roll-up, but no count as Grace rolls away. Grace dead lifts Feroz and hits Snake Eyes followed by a backdrop. That gets two, so Grace hooks a chinlock. Feroz is nearly out, but rallies only to get a boot to the face. Multiple two counts for Grace as she just frustrated with each kick out. Thesz Press for Feroz and a judo throw. She hits a few more followed by a weak spear. She charges in the corner, but eats a back elbow. Grace tries a suplex, but Feroz flips over and hooks a backslide for the win at 4:16.
New RetroMania iiRcade Update Adds Chris Bey, More

RetroMania has released its latest update on iiRcade with Chris Bey, additional arenas, and more. The game announced that the new update is live on the service and includes Bey, three additional arenas and gameplay improvements. The arcade wrestling game is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, iiRcade, or Nintendo...
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including Forbidden Door in Chicago. That event will include NJPW wrestlers and happens on June 26. So far, 15,409 tickets are out for the event. Next Wednesday’s Dynamite in St. Louis has 4,043 tickets out.
