Benny The Butcher Drops “Welcome To The States” Single To Support Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims

Gun violence in the United States has been a growing concern for the country’s citizens as America leads the world in average mass shootings. As of May 15, 2022, there have been 246 mass shootings in America, with the number quickly rising. According to the Washington Post , gun violence has risen, with mass shootings leading the statistics. In 2021, almost “700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019,” writes Graphics Reporter Julia Leder. “Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.”

Mass shooting No. 246 came from the racially motivated gunfire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY , leaving ten African-Americans dead. In the wake of the tragedy, the supermarket has been closed to the public, leaving the city’s biggest African-American community without direct access to healthy foods, a blow to an area already considered a food desert.

In response to the hateful terrorist attack, rapper Benny the Butcher has decided to stand against gun violence in his hometown and throughout the nation by releasing the politically-charged track, “Welcome to the United States.” A scathing critique of law enforcement, politicians, gun violence, and racism, Benny’s new track—which is accompanied by a video— meditates on the horrors of America’s mass shootings and the paralyzing state of dread these tragedies leave in their wake.

Benny the Butcher uses the first couple of seconds of the new visual to give stats about gun violence in America before launching into a barrage of social conscious rhymes smothered over the top of images ranging from the KKK to a speech from President Joe Biden after his recent visit to Buffalo, N.Y.

The track also serves as a fundraiser to support the victims of the Buffalo Mass Shooting, with Benny donating 100% of the profits from the sale of a limited edition “Pray For Buffalo” T-shirt to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund.

Fans can donate directly to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund here and purchase t he limited-edition Pray For Buffalo T-Shirt on the Black Soprano Family website .

Watch the newly released “Welcome To The States” music video below.