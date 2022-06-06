ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Howard Brown Health workers file to unionize and join the Illinois Nurses Association

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajNy8_0g2GkGUm00

Employees at Howard Brown Health and its resale stores across Chicago have filed to unionize and join the Illinois Nurses Association.

The petition to the National Labor Relations Board would cover some 400 part-time and full-time employees at a dozen locations affiliated with the federally qualified, LGBTQ-focused health center.

Ronnie Peterson, who’s worked at Brown Elephant for three years, was among the Howard Brown workers who showed up outside of the non-profit's offices.

“They’re disenfranchising the very community they aim to serve by not offering their majority-queer staff full-time status, with benefits,” Peterson said.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) joined the group outside the Howard Brown offices.

“If Howard Brown wants to stand up for the LGBTQ community ... stand up for people of color ... [and] stand up for workers who face discrimination in the workplace, then they should lead by example and voluntarily recognize this union,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

WBBM has reached out to the non-profit for comment.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Brown Health#Health Workers#Labor Relations#Health Center#Brown Elephant#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy