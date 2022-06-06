ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Look Inside An Eclectic Baltimore Home Featuring Stunning Murals For $850K

By Nina Rogoff
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Step into this stunning home built in 1880. It's classically charming, features many amenities, and has been updated to meet contemporary real estate...

www.housedigest.com

NottinghamMD.com

Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—“Chris” of Baltimore recently saw the Powerball jackpot push past the $100 million mark and thought he would take a shot at the big prize. After grabbing his printed Powerball ticket, he saw the self-service Lottery machine print a second ticket. That free Pick 5 quick-pick ticket for the June 3 drawing, which was awarded as part of a … Continue reading "Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale" The post Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
mocoshow.com

Olney’s Highest Priced Residential Listing Of All-Time is Currently For Sale

The housing market exploded last year and the trend has continued halfway through 2022. 18632 Woodgate Place, a 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom, 5,915 SF home in Olney, has been listed at $2,499,000– making it the highest priced residential listing in Olney history (photos below). Based on the current market,...
CBS Baltimore

Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County residents and utility crews were picking up the pieces Thursday, a day after storms swept through, toppling trees, flooding dozens of roads and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday night for Howard and Baltimore counties as the worst of the storm bore down on the area. It’s estimated that over two inches of rain fell in a two-hour window, raising water levels in flood-prone areas like Ellicott City, and strong winds left behind a trail of damage. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, Howard County...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Rain Closes Streets, Strands Cars And Floods Halsey Concert In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning. The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m. Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road. Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Hundred-Year-Old Still Living A Good Life

The average life expectancy of Americans is around 78.5 years, but Sally Dusinberre Laing, an Arnold resident since 1967 and soon-to-be centurion, is anything but average. When asked about how she feels about reaching 100 years old, she quipped, “Accomplishment? I don’t know if it’s an accomplishment. It just happened!”
ARNOLD, MD
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
POTOMAC, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating National Drive-In Movie Day At Bengies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee: And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee! Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday. Monday, June 6...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Honoring Juneteenth with music and history

When the Shriver Hall Concert Series, Carnegie Hall and others asked Morgan State Professor James Lee III to compose a new work, he thought of the 19th-century African-American writer Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, who struggled for racial and gender equity; he chose her poem, A Double Standard. On Juneteenth, soprano...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Part 1 of a 2-Part Series Huber Memorial Church’s The H.O.P.E Academy ‘Where Excellence is Expected’

The Rev. Dr. P.M. Smith, Pastor of Huber Memorial Church shared memories of his childhood, recalling a conversation that took place more than 60 years ago, involving him, his junior high school counselor, and his mother. “I went to a totally segregated school system…secondhand furniture…secondhand facilities, but first-class teachers,” recalled...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sons Of Baltimore Orioles Owner Feud Over Control Of Team, Family Fortune, The Baltimore Banner Reports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit has revealed Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ two sons are locked in a bitter feud over control of the baseball team and their family’s fortune, according to The Baltimore Banner. Infighting erupted after Peter Angelos fell seriously ill in October 2017 and established a trust with his wife and two sons appointed as co-trustees, according to the lawsuit. The Banner reports that 52-year-old Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Louis claims in the lawsuit his father intended for the two brothers to control the team equally, but that John, 54,...
BALTIMORE, MD
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
