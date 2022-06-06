ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Girard College students, colleagues remember South Street victim as role model

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7ZPu_0g2Gk0SP00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The close-knit community at Girard College is remembering Kristopher Minners, a residential advisor at the school who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting on South Street .

“This kid was a light. He was an absolute light that the world needed,” said James Turner, the school’s interim president.

Minners, 22, had been working at Girard College only since January, first as a residential advisor for sixth-graders at the boarding school, and most recently in a position supervising second graders.

“He was humble. And kids gravitated to him,” Turner said. “He would come into a room, and they were like butterflies to a flame. They loved him.”

Counselors were on hand Monday to help students at the Philadelphia boarding school process the news of Minners’ death.

“They embraced the boys as a group,” Turner said. “[They] told them what happened, wanted to know what the boys were feeling.”

Therapy dogs were also being used at the school to help students cope with the sudden loss.

“Our last communication was a birthday text I sent to him,” Turner said. “He’d just turned 22 on Thursday.”

Students in grades 1-12 live at Girard College during the week but go home on weekends. Turner said administrators called each family before they returned Sunday, to give them the option to be the first to tell students about Minners’ death.

Counselors were also made available for first-graders, Turner said, because the uncle of one of them was shot in the foot in the South Street mayhem.

Girard is an independent five-day boarding school serving grades 1-12. Minners attended Girard until ninth grade when his family moved in 2014, Turner said.

“He was interested in coming back to work at Girard. And his interview — he blew us away with his interview,” Turner said. “It was a Zoom, and I swear the computer was vibrating with this warm presence of this kid whose smile just lit up the darn screen as he talked about wanting to come back to the school that he left.”

Minners was named RA of the month in March.

“He loved his relationship with his students to make sure that they make good choices,” Turner said.

Girard College is planning a balloon release to honor Minners’ memory. Turner said the school is also renaming the honor it bestows on its residential advisors.

“We’re going to name that award the Kristopher Jordan Minners Award, that’s given out monthly to RAs.”

Turner said he is also joining forces with the presidents of the Gesu School, an independent K-8 parochial school serving North Philadelphia, and St. Joseph’s Prep, a Catholic boys’ high school, to advocate for gun reform.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Girard, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girard College#South Street#North Philadelphia#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 2700 block of Winton Terrace. Police identified the 33-year-old man killed as Dwayne Jackson of Philadelphia. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 4 p.m. The second victim was a 57-year-old man. Police identified him as Joe Davis of Philadelphia. According to police, he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Davis was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian at 4:13 p.m. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy