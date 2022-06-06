ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas nightclub owner going to federal prison on drug charges

By Steven Pickering
 4 days ago

A man who owned a string of nightclubs across Dallas and Fort Worth has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Alfredo Hinojosa allowed drug dealers to operate openly in the clubs he owned, including OK Corral locations in Dallas and Fort Worth and the Far West nightclub.

Federal investigators launched 'Operation Closing Time' to look into drug activity in the clubs in 2013. They sent in undercover informants to make drug buys and even got a wiretap for Hinojosa's office. They say those captured audio of him explaining how the sale of cocaine increased business at the clubs. Several former security guards also testified that Hinojosa told them to leave the drug dealers alone.

"These defendants made millions by explicitly allowing cocaine trafficking in nightclubs across DFW. They assumed that permitting bathroom drug deals would be their ‘competitive edge.' Instead, it was their downfall," Acting U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said.

The investigation has resulted in more than 30 convictions, including two former Dallas Police officers who worked at Hinojosa's clubs. The judge in Hinojosa's trial called him the "top dog" in the scheme. He was convicted of managing drug premises, conspiracy to manage drug premises, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Comments / 11

Arnold Garza
4d ago

Just got out of federal prison not proud but I was in a federal holdover with two guys that ran with the top dog.You can tell those guys were rich of crime or they was.

Reply
3
