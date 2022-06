TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) We are finally getting to the end of this rainy period!. This weekend should be a super one with temperatures on Saturday in the upper 80s. Unfortunately, heat index values will begin, and Sunday will feel like 100+. NewsChannel 8 meteorologists are using model data for the heat index, so this could be a little too hot, but the idea is Sunday and Monday will really feel like summer in Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO