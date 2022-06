SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department (SSLPD) said it was looking for help finding a 30-year-old man who has been missing since June 5. SSLPD said Cornelis Frederik Bogslag, who goes by Casey, has been missing since Monday. Bogslag missed work and hasn’t been seen since.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO