TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman has been charged with second-degree murder stemming from what appears to be an online catfishing scheme. Detectives say 23-year-old Tatyana Gaston posed as another woman online, and that she and her brother intended to rob a man. But that man had a gun. And now, Gaston is the one charged with her own brother’s death, even though she wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO