SC woman leaving hospital fought with staff. One man struck in the groin died, police say

A Sumter woman is facing a criminal charge after a violent altercation with staff at a local hospital, after which one man died, police say.

Imani Cox, 27, is charged with second-degree assault and battery after a May 27 altercation at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, police said in a news release Monday. Sumter police said Cox was at the hospital for a court-ordered evaluation when hospital staff and security reportedly attempted to stop her from leaving.

Police say Cox started fighting with the staff, striking at least two of them, according to a news release.

One of them was Kevin Robinson, a 40-year-old mental health technician who was “struck in the groin area,” police said. Robinson then became unresponsive and died a few days after the altercation, police said.

Further details about Robinson’s injury were not available. Police said the results of an autopsy were pending on Monday.

After the altercation in Sumter, Cox was transported to another hospital in Columbia, where she completed her treatment, Sumter police said. When she was released from the hospital, Cox was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.