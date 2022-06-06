Sevier County woman killed in family dog attack

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – An attack by a family dog on Friday has resulted in the death of a 70-year-old Seymour woman, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said.

Debbie Boyd, 70, was found dead at her home suffering from numerous dog bites. Deputies responded to a home on Olympic View Court in Seymour Friday, June 3, where two large Rottweilers had been secured by family members in the fenced-in backyard prior to their arrival.

Investigators determined that the dogs were in the home with the victim at the time of the attack. A small child was also in the home at the time but was uninjured.

The dogs were impounded by animal control and Boyd’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

