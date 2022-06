Gallia Academy had five players chosen to the 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team, as voted on by the coaches within the league. Senior Zane Loveday, junior Maddux Camden and sophomore Cole Hines were respectively named to the first team on behalf of the Blue Devils, who ended up finishing second in the final standings with an 11-3 mark. Only eventual-champion Fairland (12-2) fared better this past spring.

GALLIPOLIS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO