Star Trek: Strange New Worlds “Spock Amok” was written by the team of Henry Alonso Myers and Robin Wasserman (What/If, Seven Deadly Sins) and was directed by Rachel Leiterman, whose other credits include New Amsterdam and The Good Doctor. Once again, this didn’t feel like a “strange new world” but a very familiar one – the episode began with Spock (Ethan Peck) dreaming of T’Pring (Gia Sandhu) wanting a kal-if-fee in a sequence that mirrored the TOS episode “Amok Time.” Except this time it was Spock’s human side fighting his Vulcan side. And a quick shout out to the excellent casting her as Sandhu looks a lot like the original T’Pring played by Arlene Martel. The body swap between Spock and T’Pring is also a call back to “Turnabout Intruder” when a similar body swap happens to Kirk. LOVED IT ALL!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO