32 high school students from Early College Academy visited USC Viterbi labs for a day of hands-on engineering. Just two miles from USC’s University Park campus is Los Angeles Trade Technical College, a community college that works with students interested in anything from a career in accounting to one in fashion, nursing or physics. On the same campus are high school students who are part of the Early College Academy, a partnership with LATTC.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO