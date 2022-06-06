ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Mike Trout Continues On With His Historic Hitless Streak

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Angels are in complete free-fall mode. After a hot start had them at the top of the American League West division, the team has gone on an 11-game losing skid that not only has taken them out of first in the West, but has also knocked them out...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Braves’ Anthopoulos: “I’ve made calls to clubs about trades”

The Braves keep things close to the vest better than just about everyone. Nothing leaks unless they want it to, but I will say general manager Alex Anthopoulos typically does a very good job with transparency in his interviews, and he was at it again yesterday on 680 The Fan, talking about a plethora of topics — one of them being early season trades.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Bucks and Knicks Sends Derrick Rose to Milwaukee

Derrick Rose was once a MVP and one of the brightest stars in the league. After a knee injury limited him, he began to re-invent himself as one of the best backup point guards in the NBA. This is an area of concern on the Bucks’ roster. While Jevon Carter played inspired basketball after he was acquired midseason, he was buried on the bench during the playoffs. Furthermore, George Hill completely disappeared in the playoffs after the worst season of his professional career. Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints proposed a trade that would help the Bucks turn this weakness into a strength by acquiring Derrick Rose.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

Cubs Preparing for Roster Moves This Week?

There’s a good chance that the Chicago Cubs’ roster could look a little different by the end of this week. With the return of three position players from the IL on the horizon, the Cubs will have a few tough decisions on their hands as far as who stays and who goes.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Penguins News & Rumors: Letang, Malkin, Summer Trades & Free Agents

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The buzz continues as the offseason has been an interesting one to say the least. Free agency opens July 13 and so far, there’s been minimal updates on contract negotiations between Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall and several of the teams’ free agents. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, so here are a few things to look out for as the Conference Finals continue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#American League West#The Boston Red Sox#The Philadelphia Phillies#Al Mvp Awards
Yardbarker

Twins Taking A Chance On A Former All-Star Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins are taking a chance on a veteran pitcher who was once an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays. Late yesterday afternoon, the Twins inked right-hander Aaron Sanchez to a minor league deal. Sanchez will report to the Twins Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints. The right-hander and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What to do at Catcher

The Seattle Mariners are getting very little out of their catchers. So, what should they do?. A reoccurring question at the beginning of the season was would the Seattle Mariners carry three catchers? To begin the season, while the rosters were expanded, they did indeed carry Luis Torrens, Tom Murphy, and Cal Raleigh. Another question was, once the rosters went back to their normal size what would the M’s do with the three of them?
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Explains Who The Angels Whiffed On At Manager

Amidst the 13-game losing skid the Los Angeles Angels are on right now, their manager, Joe Maddon has been fired. Phil Nevin is taking over for the rest of the year. Maddon was hired by the Angels at the end of the 2019 season after he had been let go by the Chicago Cubs.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

An update on Eddie Rosario

The original diagnosis was that Rosario would miss 2-3 months. It’s now looking like it will be closer to three, if not longer. Thankfully, the Braves seem to have found some answers in the outfield from some unexpected sources. Michael Harris has more than held his own since being...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy