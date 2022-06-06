Honor Guard established to honor the fallen

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO