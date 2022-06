PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for Kris Minners will be held next Friday, June 17th. He was one of two bystanders who were shot and killed in the crossfire during last weekend’s mass shooting on South Street. His family, friends, and colleagues held a vigil and balloon release Tuesday night at Girard College, where he worked as a residential advisor. They say he was loved by all who knew him and they’re hoping his death will lead to less violence and create real change.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO