‘Doc’ Antle Scheduled to Appear in Federal Court, Facing Money Laundering Charges

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police responded to Parsonage Street at 8:52 p.m. about an assault. Police had already been to the residence at 6:21 p.m. because the complainant, Jacqueline Marie Sledge, 48, of Bennettsville had called 911 saying she needed an officer and hung up. At that time, police arrived to find the complainant extremely intoxicated, unsteady on her feet with slurred speech. Sledge said she didn’t know why she called the police. Police told Sledge that calling 911 without an emergency was a crime, and if it happened again charges would be filed. At 8:52 p.m., police received a call for an officer to return to the residence. Sledge said she had been assaulted. Police noted Sledge was still intoxicated. It was determined she had again abused the 911 system and she was charged with telephone call/abuse of 911.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO