Myrtle Beach, SC

‘Doc’ Antle Scheduled to Appear in Federal Court, Facing Money Laundering Charges

By Tori Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Myrtle Beach Safari’s Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and...

