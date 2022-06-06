Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 5401 South Kings Highway just south of Myrtle Beach State Park as crews respond to the crash. One vehicle was involved, HCFR said. […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a woman after a dog was found Thursday in a trash compactor. The dog was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on Jones Road near Socastee, according to police. Police are […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 22 were closed for a portion of Thursday afternoon after a crash caused damage to guide wires and median barriers, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. near mile-marker 25 between Highway 905 and Highway 90, HCFR said. One person […]
By Heath Hamacher hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com A man who was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck has settled his negligence claims for the insurer’s policy limits of $1 million, his attorney reports. Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston represented the plaintiff, a 56-year-old man who was sitting at an intersection in Williamsburg County when the truck ...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A directed verdict was granted Thursday in the trial of a woman charged with accessory after the fact in connection with her husband’s death, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The defense’s motion for a directed verdict “dealt with the state having to prove who the actual killer was,” […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Services are planned for Thursday and Friday for an 8-year-old New Hampshire boy who was shot and killed while vacationing with his family in Florence County. Quarius Naqua Dunham was allegedly killed by a man who was randomly shooting at cars in the Old River Road area. He died on May […]
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to online booking records. Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19, of Lake City, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, according to records. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a […]
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person died after a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County. According to Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from a vehicle after the crash on Hwy. 74. One of the two later died at the hospital. The vehicle...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of stabbing a person to death at a Florence County motel, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Willie James Smith, 52, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn on TV Road […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash was affecting traffic Tuesday evening on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 6:36 p.m. to the area of White River Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were taken to a hospital, according to Tony Casey with […]
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with murder after a shooting Sunday in Marion that also left a 1-year-old girl hurt, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Derwin Dewayne Ellison Jr., 22, of Marion, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms in the […]
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway is in the process of building a new road to help with traffic behind several businesses along Highway 501, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The new road will run behind Walgreens, Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, and Dunkin Donuts, Wood said. The road will connect Mill Pond Road and 16th Avenue. There’s […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to a hospital and a dog was rescued Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle crash in Horry County, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Singleton Ride Road in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced that on Thursday, June 9, 2022, a judge granted a motion for a directed verdict in the trial of a woman charged with accessory after the fact of murder in relation to her husband, Hubert Clodfelter's, death. Trial...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Thomas Watts, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area, died at the scene, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. It happened about 11:45 p.m. on Kings Road near […]
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling north around 11:45 p.m. hit a pedestrian in the roadway on Kings Road near Queens Road about a mile north of Myrtle Beach.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The judge presiding over the trial of a woman charged with concealing her husband’s death in Horry County issued a direct verdict in the case on Thursday. A directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway in Darlington County after authorities said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies found the wounded teenager after responding about 1:30 a.m. to a home off Cashua Ferry Road to look into a report […]
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two dozen shots were fired Monday night during a shooting in Hartsville. Police responded at about 11:15 p.m. to Jasper Avenue after hearing that shots had been fired, according to an incident report. When authorities arrived, officers hear more gunshots near Marion Avenue — about two blocks away. While […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
Comments / 1