Horry County, SC

Pedestrian Hit, Killed in Horry County

By Tori Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late last night in Horry County....

sclawyersweekly.com

Rear-end crash victim settles for $1M

By Heath Hamacher hhamacher@sclawyersweekly.com A man who was rear-ended by a loaded logging truck has settled his negligence claims for the insurer’s policy limits of $1 million, his attorney reports. Brent Arant of the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston represented the plaintiff, a 56-year-old man who was sitting at an intersection in Williamsburg County when the truck ...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WBTW News13

Wanted murder suspect arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to online booking records. Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19, of Lake City, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, according to records. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a […]
WECT

SHP: One person dies after Brunswick County wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person died after a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick County. According to Sgt. Gould with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, two juveniles were ejected from a vehicle after the crash on Hwy. 74. One of the two later died at the hospital. The vehicle...
#Accident#Gmc Yukon
WBTW News13

Man accused of stabbing person to death at Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of stabbing a person to death at a Florence County motel, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Willie James Smith, 52, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn on TV Road […]
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed near Myrtle Beach in collision

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2002 GMC Yukon traveling north around 11:45 p.m. hit a pedestrian in the roadway on Kings Road near Queens Road about a mile north of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer near Ridgeville: Troopers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC

