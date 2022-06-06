ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Investigating Homicide in Florence

By Tori Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers in Florence are investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night. Florence Police...

Marlboro Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in Covington murder

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office have made a third arrest in the murder of Robert Lee Covington Jr. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr. AKA “Razor” of Cheraw was arrested on Wednesday (June 8). Marshall, 30, was arrested by the East Hartford Police Department...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of stabbing person to death at Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of stabbing a person to death at a Florence County motel, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Willie James Smith, 52, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Deputies were called to the Florence Express Inn on TV Road […]
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies arrest 3 in connection with October homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies arrested three people in connection with an October homicide on Dott Circle, according to the sheriff’s office. Shai’keem De’angelo Freeman-Peterson and Tyquan Clayton McPhail were charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SC man charged with threatening mass shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina man has been charged with threatening a mass shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Wayne Anthony Reiser, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Cashua Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Wanted murder suspect arrested in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A wanted murder suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lake City, according to online booking records. Kaleb Toby McFadden, 19, of Lake City, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, according to records. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a […]
wfxb.com

Conway Police Adds a K9 to the Department

Conway Police have added a new four legged officer to the department! K9 King Griffin, also known as Finn, was sworn in as a comfort canine. The 5 month old Bernadoodle will help victims of crimes suffering from stress and anxiety. An $8,000 grant from the state Attorney General’s office helped fund the new addition as well as provided finn with 18 months of training and supplies. The K9 will also take part in outreach events and meetings.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police search for 4-month old abducted from Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a 4-month-old who was abducted from the Loris area. 4-month-old Mason Bryant was abducted from a location on Bill Grist Road in the Loris area by 23-year-old Akeem Bryant, according to police. Akeem Bryant is Mason Bryant’s biological father but not Mason’s legal guardian, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia shooting results in death of 21-year-old, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. According to the coroner the woman has been identified as Jasmine Gantt. According to police, officers were first dispatched to Prisma Health Richland where a gunshot victim was being transported to the Emergency...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man accused of threatening mass shooting at Florence County Walmart

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a Florence County Walmart, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr., 39, of Bishopville, was arrested Thursday and charged with threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction. Deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market […]
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

21-year-old woman shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman near Spalding Avenue in north Columbia. Investigators say the incident occurred on June 7, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim arriving at Prisma Health Richland. A preliminary investigation indicates...
heraldadvocate.com

Woman abuse of 911 system leads to arrest

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police responded to Parsonage Street at 8:52 p.m. about an assault. Police had already been to the residence at 6:21 p.m. because the complainant, Jacqueline Marie Sledge, 48, of Bennettsville had called 911 saying she needed an officer and hung up. At that time, police arrived to find the complainant extremely intoxicated, unsteady on her feet with slurred speech. Sledge said she didn’t know why she called the police. Police told Sledge that calling 911 without an emergency was a crime, and if it happened again charges would be filed. At 8:52 p.m., police received a call for an officer to return to the residence. Sledge said she had been assaulted. Police noted Sledge was still intoxicated. It was determined she had again abused the 911 system and she was charged with telephone call/abuse of 911.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WECT

Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Peacock Road on Monday, June 8, around 5:20 p.m.. Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot a man over a reported argument about a sum of $300.
CHADBOURN, NC

