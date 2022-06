POQUOSON, Va. — It’s often said that you get what you pay for. But the bill for a fresh catch at your neighborhood seafood market, might run you a little higher nowadays. “It's going to get to a point where the customers won’t want to buy because it’s so outrageously expensive," said Kyle Robbins, a commercial fisherman with Capt. Harrell's Seafood and Retail Market.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO