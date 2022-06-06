ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Judge: Extradited ex-Chihuahua governor to stay in jail pending trial

By Julian Resendiz
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7t7Z_0g2GemBo00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Mexican state judge has ordered the former governor of Chihuahua to stay in jail to face embezzlement charges stemming from his alleged routing of millions of dollars in farm subsidies to companies he owned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ML1GK_0g2GemBo00
Cesar Duarte Jaquez (State of Chihuahua)

Judge Humberto Chavez sided with state authorities in considering former Chihuahua Gov. Cesar Duarte Jaquez a flight risk , given he traveled to the United States after Mexican authorities began delving into his financial dealings. U.S. Marshals arrested Duarte near Miami International Airport in July 2020 and he was extradited to Mexico last week.

The judge set a Wednesday hearing in Chihuahua City, Mexico, to determine if Duarte will be tried for criminal conspiracy and embezzlement totaling $5 million. The original criminal complaint accused Duarte of appropriating for personal use more than $100 million in public funds while he was governor of Chihuahua from 2010-2016. Duarte denies the charges.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office on Monday said in a statement that the Duarte administration made 17 payments between 2011 to 2014 to two companies in which the governor was the chairman of the board or the administrator. State authorities say they have the paper trail as well as numerous witnesses ready to testify once the judge green-lights a trial.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Duarte is being held at the Aquiles Serdan Cereso 1 prison near Chihuahua City. The former governor has required medical attention for high blood pressure and a hernia complication, but is physically able to stand trail, the Attorney General’s Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AV2cP_0g2GemBo00
The former governor of the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua Cesar Duarte attends the 30th annual Border Governors’ Conference in Albuquerque on Oct. 5, 2012. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday, June 2, 2022, that Duarte has been sent back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time in office. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District Superintendent has been arrested. According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carolyn Mendiola was arrested on June 3. Mendiola is charged with interference with public duties, records show. Mendiola received a $5,000 P/R bond. At a recent meeting, Mendiola announced she would be retiring. The district has […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Human smuggler taken into custody

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO) arrested a woman for smuggling minors Saturday. On Saturday, CCSO Deputies were dispatched to Gateway International Bridge in reference to a woman with a warrant, according to CCSO. Selina Maribel Ulloa-Rodriguez had an active warrant out of Kenedy County for Smuggling of persons under […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking. Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records. Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022. ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Three juvenile inmates, 17, 17 and 15, who escaped Louisiana jail and 'went on the run with female security officer, 21,' are surrounded in Texas motel car park and arrested

Three juvenile inmates who escaped a Louisiana detention center with the apparent help of a female security officer have been found and apprehended in Texas. The inmates - TyJuan Lafitte and Jeremiah Durham, both 17, and 15-year-old NaVaraya Lane - escaped the Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, Louisiana early in the morning on Saturday, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office had said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Embezzlement#Corruption#Albuquerque#Border Report#Mexican#Chihuahua#U S Marshals#Borderreport Com
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC News

Arizona puts inmate Clarence Dixon to death in state's first execution in 8 years

An Arizona man convicted in the slaying of a college student more than 40 years ago was put to death Wednesday in the state's first execution since 2014. A bid to spare the life of Clarence Dixon, 66, failed in the courts as his defense lawyers argued that it would be unconstitutional to kill Dixon because he was mentally unfit and unable to understand. His lawyers said Dixon had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, suffered from hallucinations and was blind and in frail health.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Outrage as prosecutors agree to slash sentences for pair of NYC lawyers who firebombed NYPD van during 2020 BLM riots: Face just two years behind bars instead of life

A top police union boss has blasted the decision to dramatically-shorten the sentences for two lawyers who admitted firebombing an empty NYPD van during the 2020 BLM riots. Patrick J. Lynch, President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, hit out as it was revealed Colinford Mattis, 35, and Urooj Rahman, 33, now face just two years in jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

$22,500 reward offered for information leading to capture of escaped inmate

(The Center Square) – A manhunt continues in Leon County and surrounding areas in Texas for someone that authorities describe as a dangerous inmate who stole a prison bus on Thursday afternoon and escaped. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is now offering a $22,500 reward for information leading...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Escaped inmate dies in shootout hours after allegedly killing five

A Texas inmate who escaped from a prison bus last month died in a shootout with law enforcement officers Thursday night, hours after he is suspected of killing an adult and four minors at their weekend home, authorities said. Last month, 46-year-old Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, who was serving a life...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy