2 rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Erie

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A boat capsized on Lake Erie Monday afternoon, not far from the shores of Eastlake.

The Coast Guard reportedly received a mayday call around 3 p.m., with crews from Fairport Harbor swiftly responding to the boat that was sinking. Two adults, a man and a woman, were reportedly found in the water at the scene, and emergency crews took the pair to shore.

The two reportedly suffered from hypothermia but were determined to be all right. They were reportedly wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

While an investigation is underway, the Coast Guard said the boat “lost it’s engine” and began to take on waves leading to the vessel going down.

Only the tip of the sinking boat could be seen bobbing in the water following the rescue:

WJW photo

