Mets discussed releasing Javier Baez after thumbs down controversy: Report

Javier Baez turned in a productive stint with the Mets after coming over before the trade deadline last summer, finishing with a .299 batting average and an .886 OPS, the latter being a career high had it been held through a full season.

But even with those strong numbers, Baez’s tenure in New York was reportedly almost even shorter than just 47 games because of the infamous thumbs down movement.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino , Baez’s part in Thumbgate “got so hot that the Mets discussed releasing Baez.” Considering the fact that Baez was one of the team’s best bats at the time and a pending free agent that just cost them a key prospect, the team must have been fairly ticked off to avoid severing ties before the season even ended.

But Martino reports that the team’s view of Baez improved after the thumbs down fiasco settled down, though the team didn’t seem to be much of a player for Baez in free agency, despite his close friendship with Francisco Lindor.

