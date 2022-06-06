ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How will we remember Willie Calhoun's Rangers tenure?

By K C Masterpiece
 2 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Willie Calhoun was DFA'd by the Rangers this past weekend, marking the end of an up and down run with the team. The K&C Masterpiece discusses how we'll remember the former centerpiece of the Yu Darvish trade.

Listen to the podcast below starting at 17:40 or watch the video above.

