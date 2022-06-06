ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

UCF Offer Leads to Viral Video

By Brian Smith
 2 days ago

UCF Knights offer to a football recruit leads to special moment caught on video.

STARKE, Fla. – College football recruiting does not usually lead to a situation where there’s a really heartfelt moment within a family. Then again, not every person thinks the same.

A rising class of 2024 recruit just recently earned an offer from UCF. When he takes a moment to let his brother know, the reaction is priceless. Take a look at the following video:

The recruit is Dae’Jon Shanks , an athlete that could end up on either side of the football in college, with cornerback and wide receiver prime possibilities. He plays for Starke (Fla.) Bradford, a school between Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Seeing Shanks on film, the 5’11”, 175-pound talent is twitchy in space, has good hands to catch the football, and he’s absolutely fantastic off the line of scrimmage with his first-step burst. Good to see a player not only have a breakthrough moment with an offer that he earned, but also seize the moment via his younger brother. Hats off to Shanks and his family.

