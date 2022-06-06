UCF Offer Leads to Viral Video

UCF Knights offer to a football recruit leads to special moment caught on video.

STARKE, Fla. – College football recruiting does not usually lead to a situation where there’s a really heartfelt moment within a family. Then again, not every person thinks the same.

A rising class of 2024 recruit just recently earned an offer from UCF. When he takes a moment to let his brother know, the reaction is priceless. Take a look at the following video:

The recruit is Dae’Jon Shanks , an athlete that could end up on either side of the football in college, with cornerback and wide receiver prime possibilities. He plays for Starke (Fla.) Bradford, a school between Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Seeing Shanks on film, the 5’11”, 175-pound talent is twitchy in space, has good hands to catch the football, and he’s absolutely fantastic off the line of scrimmage with his first-step burst. Good to see a player not only have a breakthrough moment with an offer that he earned, but also seize the moment via his younger brother. Hats off to Shanks and his family.

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF's Football Schedule, 'Knight' Games

UCF Football Bounce House Weekend

Going Deep, 2022 UCF Receiving Corps

Thursday Recruiting Rundown, June 2nd

Discussing Athlon Sports' Picks for All AAC, UCF Snubs

High School Spring Football: Buford Wolves' Prospects

UCF Football Continues to Rise, as the FBC Mortgage Naming Rights Deal Denotes

Talking Future UCF Schedules, FSU and Miami

UCF Adds Another Talented Player from the Transfer Portal

Memorial Day Showcase: Prospects Shine in Louisiana

Which Florida College Quarterbacks Step up in 2022?

Talking UCF Quarterbacks & Future Signal Callers

The QB House Top 40 College Bus Tour

Top 2024 OL Prospect Set to Visit UCF

Talking UCF Football Commitments, Recruiting Needs & Official Visits

Thursday Recruiting Rundown for May 26th

UCF QB Commitment Dylan Rizk Interview

OL Prospect Elvin Harris Talks UCF Visit, Recruiting Plans