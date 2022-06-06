ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRPD chief addresses crime, other topics

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was the guest speaker...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 4

Related
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Two law enforcement agencies strengthen policy after evidence goes missing for months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned two different law enforcement agencies have strengthened their policy after missing evidence flew under the radar for months. The officer accused of taking the evidence mentioned the drugs and guns in his reports but for some reason nobody caught it. Former officer Benjamin Zeringue worked for both the Baton Rouge Police Department and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office. He was accused of taking evidence from both agencies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Metro council member talks about solutions to youth violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth violence is on the rise in Baton Rouge, but Metro Council member Chauna Banks says public officials do not know how to stop it. Banks says she appreciates the youth programs and initiatives designed to prevent violence, but she feels they do not get to the root of the problem.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asking for help in unsolved murder of Percy Wilson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 38-year-old man. According to BRPD, just after midnight on January 16, 2022 officers responded to South I-110 near Hollywood Street in regards to a stalled vehicle. When officers arrived on scene they found Percy Wilson, 38, inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRCC unveils new food pantry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Baton Rouge Community College received a treat on Friday, June 10. The school held a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store. The Store is located in the BRCC Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Dr., Room 152. School officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Body discovered near downtown Baton Rouge; police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in the downtown Baton Rouge area Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the body of a woman was discovered near the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Beauregard Town, not far from Government Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 8.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Domestic Violence#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFB

CATS bus catches on fire near Mall of La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Capital Area Transit System (CATS) bus caught on fire near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday, June 10. St. George Fire Department states that no one was on the bus at the time of the fire and was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Officials break ground on roundabout project in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. - Today (June 10), Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. was joined by state and local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the LA 44/LA 941 widening and roundabout project in Ascension Parish. This $6.2 million project, which stretches from...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police search for missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Maurice Tucker, 33 was last seen on May 25, 2022, around the Osceola Street area, not far from Plank Road. Tucker is described as 5-foot-6 and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of stealing evidence punished at other agency for similar wrongdoing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The former Baton Rouge Police Department officer arrested this week, accused of stealing guns he was supposed to take off the streets, got in more trouble at another agency, the 9News Investigators have uncovered. The evidence the former officer is accused of stealing is piling up, and now, a law enforcement expert wants to know why he keeps getting hired.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy