Butler County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shelby County in west central Ohio Eastern Darke County in west central Ohio Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Tipp City, West Milton, Versailles, Covington, Arcanum, Bradford, Pleasant Hill, Ansonia, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Laura, Fletcher and Pitsburg. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 69 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Athens County in southeastern Ohio * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Hocking Hills State Park, or 11 miles northwest of Mcarthur, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Mcarthur, Albany, Lake Hope State Park, Tuppers Plains, Chauncey, Zaleski, Amesville, Creola, Eagle Mills, Stroud Run State Park, Allensville and The Plains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

