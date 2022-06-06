Police seek man who made sexual contact with person on NJ park trail

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J (WCBS 880) -- New Jersey officials are searching for a man they said allegedly made sexual contact with a person on a park trail late last month.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 28, in East Brunswick police at the intersection of paths in Heavenly Farms Park between the Cultural Arts Center, the turf fields, and the dog park, police said.

The suspect is described as being between 50 and 60 years old with short black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blueish-gray short sleeve shirt.

Officials ask anyone walking the paths between 7:30 p.m and 9 p.m. who might have information to call Det. Dennis Chieffo at 732-390-6990 ext. 7114 or the tips at 732-432-8477. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ebpd.net .

The investigation remains ongoing.