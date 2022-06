Walmart heir Rob Walton won’t officially take over as the majority owner of the Denver Broncos until he wins approval from the NFL in the coming weeks. But in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s announcement that his group agreed to purchase the team for $4.65 billion — more than twice the amount paid for the Carolina Panthers in 2018 — the direction of the Broncos’ new regime is coming into focus.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO