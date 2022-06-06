ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How SoCal leaders, organizations are celebrating Pride Month

By In Focus Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis June marks the 52nd celebration of Pride Month, a time when people come together to support the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness of various issues that still need attention. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae sits down with Los Angeles City Council Member Mitch O’Farrell,...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA.com

California Watermelon Festival taking place this weekend

Erin Myers was live in Lake View Terrace with a preview of the California Watermelon Festival. The two-day festival kicks off Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Visit the festival’s website for more information and tickets. You can also follow on Instagram and Facebook. This aired on the KTLA...
KCET

Vietnamese American Teens Resisted Racial Profiling at Cafe Chu Lun

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. In 1993, a group of teenage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Huntington Park, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
West Hollywood, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
State
Oklahoma State
spectrumnews1.com

31-year-old activist and CPA leads race for Los Angeles controller

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Kenneth Mejia, a 31-year-old certified public accountant and housing justice activist, was in the lead in Tuesday’s primary for Los Angeles controller and was headed Wednesday for a November runoff with Councilman Paul Koretz. Meanwhile, in the race to succeed Mike Feuer as city...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Pride Month#Pride Parade#Racism#Socal#Lgbtq Council#Spectrum News 1
KCET

Who Were the Masudas? This O.C. Middle School Hides a Legacy of Japanese American Resistance

"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. In 1975, a school was dedicated...
spectrumnews1.com

Kamlager tops field in race to succeed Bass in Congress

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry holds a 1,085-vote lead Wednesday over Culver City Mayor Daniel W. Lee for the second spot on the Nov. 8 ballot in the 37th Congressional District. Sen. Sydney Kamlager leads the field of seven candidates seeking to succeed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

The Upland Lemon Festival returns after two years

After cancelations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upland Lemon Festival returns for the 2021 year. The festival, said to be the city’s largest event which attracts over 60,000 people annually, will kick off at 3 p.m. on June 10. The event will be open at 10 a.m. on June 11 and 12, but will conclude at 10 p.m. all three days.
UPLAND, CA
foxla.com

Mexican footbridge collapses during inaugural walk by mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the span collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Rams gift Inglewod seniors with graduation present

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams purchased caps and gowns for the senior classes from three high schools in the Inglewood Unified School District. Inglewood High School seniors celebrated their commencement on Tuesday.
INGLEWOOD, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy