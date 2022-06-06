ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to download the iPadOS 16 developer beta to your iPad

By Christine Chan
imore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to experience the latest and greatest for iPadOS? Here's how to get the developer beta on your iPad. Apple has dropped the beta for iPadOS 16 for developers with a registered developer account, as it needs developer input for new features and testing. Since this is beta software that we're...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Have These Models Of iPhone, iOS 16 Won't Be Supported

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL annual Worldwide Developers Conference is almost around the corner. The highlight of the software-focused event is the release of the latest versions of the company's operating system, named iOS 16 for iPhones and iPadOS 16 for iPads. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman is preparing Apple users to expect...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iOS 16 could be the most radical iPhone update in years

As we get nearer to WWDC, rumors are starting to appear with one of Apple's upcoming updates, with iOS 16 looking to get a few significant new features, including improvements to your iPhone's lock screen. According to Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab) (paywalled), there's going to...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software will reportedly add lots of big changes

Apple is reportedly bringing a slew of new updates to consumers' iPhones with its upcoming software release. According to Bloomberg, iOS 16 includes updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. The software will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected...
CELL PHONES
CNET

With iOS 16, Apple Can Add a New Polish to the iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betas#Ipados#Apple Id#Ios Ipados Watchos#Apple Watch
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 16 Lets You View Your Wi-Fi Password on Your iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iOS 16 is adding the ability to view your Wi-Fi network password from the settings menu, which brings to the iPhone a feature that has long been available on many Android phones.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Watch Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote here at 1PM ET

It’s that time once again. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference . As ever, the proceedings will commence with a keynote that will contain the majority of the biggest news. Apple has to attend the keynote at Apple Park, though most folks will need to tune in virtually. The event starts at 1PM ET and you can watch it below.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
inputmag.com

iOS 16 lets you use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers with iPhone

IOS 16 isn't quite out yet, but one developer has already discovered a big feature hidden in the beta branch of the new version. AltStore and Delta dev Riley Testut realized yesterday that iOS 16 supports both the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. Nat Brown, an Apple employee, seemingly confirmed the move in a reply to Testut's original tweet, noting that the feature is still in the testing phase.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

6 things Apple announced at WWDC 2022 that Google did first

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC, for short) keynote today included a bunch of exciting announcements: a new M2 chipset and a redesigned MacBook Air to hold it, new features that help Apple devices work better together, and privacy and safety enhancements across Apple accounts. But from an Android enthusiast's perspective, a lot of Apple's announcements today seemed... familiar. Here are six things Apple announced today that Google's already done.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

iOS 16 brings haptic feedback to the iPhone’s keyboard for the first time

IOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple its bringing it natively to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple issues rare AirPods developer beta firmware

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released anAirPods beta software update aimed at bug fixes, and improvements to Automatic Switching. Although Apple has...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Try Out iOS 16 on One of These Refurb iPhone Models From $340

Sure, it's a bad idea to run beta software on your primary device, but that hasn't stopped a bunch of folks (CNET staff included) from loading up the iOS 16 beta on their only iPhone to get a look at Apple's latest mobile software. But instead of sacrificing the reliability of your main device -- especially this early in the beta process -- in order to fiddle with iOS 16's best new features, why not snag a refurbished iPhone from as little as $340?
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iOS 16 beta 1 in action (Video)

Apple unveiled their new iOS 16 software yesterday, they also released iOS 16 beta 1 to developers, and the public beta of the software will be released next month. The new iOS 16 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Maps in iOS 16 Update: The New Features Coming to the App

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next version of Apple's mobile operating system unveiled Monday at WWDC, includes updates for the Maps app. With the new OS, Maps users can check out new features like multistop routing and more transit information.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Download the iOS 16 wallpaper in full resolution right here

It’s that time of year again when we all get excited about new features in Apple’s software. This year, iOS 16 brings new customization options for the lock screen, as well as other important enhancements. And on top of that, the update adds a new wallpaper to the operating system, and you can download it right here.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy