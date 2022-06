HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County couple is a little richer after a stop while running some errands. Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie stopped for gas at the One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard on Sunday. We are told they bought some Win Win Win scratch-off tickets and ended up with one ticket that won them $100,000.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO