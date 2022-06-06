ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Weekend crash victim identified

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in an early morning crash last weekend has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. 44-year-old Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at the hospital; troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to a DPS crash report, around 3:15 a.m. on June 5, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SH 302 at West 8th Street about half a mile west of Odessa. Troopers said Alvarado, who was traveling west on 8 th Street, failed to yield the right of way, and was struck at the intersection by another vehicle traveling south on SH 302.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

