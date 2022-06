On Thursday, BSE Global hired Sam Zussman as the new Chief Executive Officer — its third CEO since Joe and Clara Tsai purchased the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Zussman, formerly with IMG, will transition into the CEO role this summer and join the organization full-time prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. He will also be nominated to be an Alternate Governor of the Nets.

