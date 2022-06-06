ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Medical Center installs lactation pod

By Jennifer Blake
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway Medical Center now has a Mamava Lactation Pod in the lobby.

“We want to make sure as a community hospital that we are normalizing breastfeeding, and this is a part of our process,” said Laura Baisch, a lactation consultant at Conway Medical Center.

The pod is equipped with air conditioning, lights, two seats and a mirror. The walls inside are decorated as angel oak trees.

“We just want to continue to encourage moms, and let them know, we’re here for you,” Baisch said. “We know this isn’t easy. Honestly, that’s why we have jobs.”

She has three children and understands the complications with having to pump in public restrooms.

“I’ve done that many times with all of my kids, even in restaurants,” she said. “I can remember going and having to go into the bathroom and breastfeed them.”

She said this lactation pod can allow the mother to control her surroundings and be a comfortable, familiar place for her body.

Baisch said benefits of breastfeeding include a lower risk of infections for the infant, and a decreased risk of hemorrhaging after birth for the mother. It might also reduce the odds of developing breast and ovarian cancers.

Baisch said she’s excited for this new addition to Conway Medical Center and sees it as a step in the right direction to normalize breastfeeding.

“This is a great start and I’m really excited,” she said.

The Conway Medical Center Foundation raised the money to pay for this pod.

Information on where to find lactation pods is available here .

