WARSAW — KidsBowlFree.com and over 1,400 participating bowling centers from coast to coast and Canada have teamed up to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day, all summer. The Bowling Alley provides the Kids Bowl Free program as a way to give back to our community for all of their support throughout the school year and winter months. They are partnering with schools, churches and businesses to distribute information now so that families can register online for the Kids Bowl Free program in their community. The Kids Bowl Free Summer Bowling Program is a fantastic way for families to have a great time together without breaking the bank. During the past summers, over 18,000,000 children participated in the Kids Bowl Free program. Families that register will receive coupons valid for two free bowling games each day sent to their email address every Sunday morning from the starting date of June 7, until the conclusion of the program on October 28.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO